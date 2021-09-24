JGP Wealth Management LLC Has $253,000 Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

JGP Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 68.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,036 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 6,689 shares during the quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 96.1% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the first quarter worth about $35,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in CVS Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 75.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CVS traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $84.88. The stock had a trading volume of 35,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,403,649. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.62. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $55.36 and a 12-month high of $90.61. The stock has a market cap of $112.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.83.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.35. CVS Health had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 2.59%. The company had revenue of $72.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.67%.

In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $79.55 per share, for a total transaction of $238,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,378,919.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 2,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $228,375.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 140,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,197,487. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on CVS Health from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on CVS Health from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.89.

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

