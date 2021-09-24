JGP Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 243.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,086 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 1,479 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 225.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 25,149 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,852,000 after buying an additional 17,410 shares during the last quarter. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter worth approximately $1,919,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 175.6% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 41,903 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,415,000 after acquiring an additional 26,697 shares during the last quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 179.6% in the second quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC now owns 6,169 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after buying an additional 3,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 451.5% during the 2nd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 4,936 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 4,041 shares in the last quarter. 75.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Joseph F. Sladek sold 432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.32, for a total value of $130,602.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John G. Morikis sold 155,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.92, for a total value of $44,932,838.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 433,251 shares in the company, valued at $125,174,878.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 215,997 shares of company stock valued at $62,880,055. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE SHW traded down $1.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $293.11. The company had a trading volume of 9,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,253,382. The stock has a market cap of $77.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.92, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12 month low of $218.06 and a 12 month high of $310.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $297.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $281.29.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 72.71% and a net margin of 11.05%. The Sherwin-Williams’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.10 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.86%.

Several research firms recently commented on SHW. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Loop Capital upped their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $299.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $297.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.75.

The Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

