JGP Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

JGP Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 12.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 542 shares during the quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 229.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,966,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,077,000 after acquiring an additional 4,155,249 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 14.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,017,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,764,000 after acquiring an additional 498,838 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 610.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,574,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,432,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211,762 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the second quarter worth $139,136,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 109.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,222,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,907,000 after purchasing an additional 639,741 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $101.21. 1,564 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 661,500. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a one year low of $58.31 and a one year high of $110.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $100.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.82.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

