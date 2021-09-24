JMP Securities Reaffirms Buy Rating for Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA)

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by JMP Securities in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $40.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 103.46% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on TSHA. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Taysha Gene Therapies from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Chardan Capital reduced their price objective on Taysha Gene Therapies from $67.50 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.31.

Shares of TSHA stock traded down $0.36 on Friday, hitting $19.66. The stock had a trading volume of 273 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,876. Taysha Gene Therapies has a 12-month low of $15.50 and a 12-month high of $33.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.75 and a 200 day moving average of $21.40. The stock has a market cap of $754.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.79.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.25). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Taysha Gene Therapies will post -4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Kamran Alam sold 11,840 shares of Taysha Gene Therapies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.78, for a total transaction of $198,675.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 319,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,368,391.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 41.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSHA. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Taysha Gene Therapies by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,966,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,897,000 after purchasing an additional 705,526 shares during the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Taysha Gene Therapies by 1,069.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 432,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,160,000 after purchasing an additional 395,116 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Taysha Gene Therapies by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,119,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,719,000 after purchasing an additional 319,640 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 72.1% during the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 683,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,488,000 after acquiring an additional 286,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 160.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 318,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,755,000 after acquiring an additional 196,478 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.07% of the company’s stock.

Taysha Gene Therapies Company Profile

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; and TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome.

