Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Barclays reissued their underweight rating on shares of Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Panmure Gordon upgraded shares of Johnson Matthey from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Johnson Matthey to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Johnson Matthey from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $91.98.

JMPLY stock opened at $75.58 on Monday. Johnson Matthey has a 52 week low of $55.18 and a 52 week high of $95.72. The company has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $81.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

