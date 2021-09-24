Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) Receives $186.60 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $186.60.

A number of research analysts recently commented on JLL shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $204.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 19th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JLL. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the second quarter worth $38,000. Tobam acquired a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the second quarter worth $38,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the first quarter worth $39,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 198.8% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle stock traded down $0.20 on Friday, hitting $246.85. 1,352 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 368,400. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $233.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.04. Jones Lang LaSalle has a 1-year low of $90.86 and a 1-year high of $253.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $2.47. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 3.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Jones Lang LaSalle will post 15.37 EPS for the current year.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specializes in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific; and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provides leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

