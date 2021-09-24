JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) Shares Gap Down to $52.23

JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $52.23, but opened at $47.63. JOYY shares last traded at $47.67, with a volume of 35,478 shares trading hands.

YY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of JOYY from $165.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. TheStreet cut shares of JOYY from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of JOYY from $141.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on shares of JOYY in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, National Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on shares of JOYY in a research report on Friday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.20.

Get JOYY alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.22 and its 200-day moving average is $76.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 0.86.

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The information services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $661.71 million during the quarter. JOYY had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 1.26%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that JOYY Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. JOYY’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -93.12%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in JOYY during the second quarter worth about $30,553,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of JOYY during the second quarter worth about $206,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of JOYY by 173.2% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 41,329 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,727,000 after purchasing an additional 26,200 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of JOYY during the second quarter worth about $849,000. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JOYY during the second quarter worth about $235,000. 54.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About JOYY (NASDAQ:YY)

JOYY, Inc engages in managing a communication social platform, which enables users to join real-time online group activities through voice, text, and video. Its services include music and entertainment, online games, online dating, live game broadcasting, online education, and advertising. It operates through following segments: Live Streaming, Online Games, Membership and Others.

Further Reading: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for JOYY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JOYY and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.