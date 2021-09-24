JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on ATLKY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Atlas Copco from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a report on Monday, July 19th. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a report on Monday, July 19th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $306.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS ATLKY opened at $66.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.19. Atlas Copco has a 1 year low of $43.83 and a 1 year high of $70.65. The stock has a market cap of $81.08 billion, a PE ratio of 42.14 and a beta of 0.88.

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. Atlas Copco had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 29.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Atlas Copco will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

Atlas Copco AB engages in the provision of sustainable productivity solutions. It offers compressors, vacuum solutions, generators, power tools, and assembly systems. It operates through the following segments: Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique. The Compressor Technique segment provides compressed air solutions: industrial compressors, gas and process compressors and expanders, air and gas treatment equipment, and air management systems.

