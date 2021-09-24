JustInvest LLC Acquires 365 Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 51.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,071 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in The Cooper Companies were worth $424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in The Cooper Companies during the second quarter worth $213,000. abrdn plc increased its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 21,690 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $8,595,000 after acquiring an additional 4,791 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in The Cooper Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in The Cooper Companies by 1.9% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 61,016 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $24,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in The Cooper Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,499,000. 97.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The Cooper Companies news, CFO Brian G. Andrews sold 4,963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.12, for a total transaction of $2,248,834.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.28, for a total value of $164,912.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,287 shares of company stock worth $37,722,232 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COO stock opened at $439.34 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $431.04 and a 200-day moving average of $405.54. The stock has a market cap of $21.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.83. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $314.29 and a 52-week high of $463.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.39.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The medical device company reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $763.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.30 million. The Cooper Companies had a net margin of 102.48% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 13.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 27th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 26th. The Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 0.62%.

COO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $400.00 to $453.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Stephens raised their price target on The Cooper Companies from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on The Cooper Companies from $405.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on The Cooper Companies from $444.00 to $476.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on The Cooper Companies from $445.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $433.08.

The Cooper Companies Profile

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

