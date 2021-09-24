JustInvest LLC Acquires New Stake in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

JustInvest LLC bought a new position in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Catalent by 5.1% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its position in shares of Catalent by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 780,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,386,000 after buying an additional 134,612 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Catalent by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,783 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Catalent by 2.9% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 211,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,907,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Catalent by 50.7% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 2,563 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTLT opened at $141.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.64, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.43. Catalent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.65 and a twelve month high of $142.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.99.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. Catalent had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 14.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CTLT. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Catalent from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Catalent from $123.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Catalent from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Catalent from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Catalent from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Catalent currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.55.

In other Catalent news, CEO John R. Chiminski sold 44,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.06, for a total value of $5,830,597.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ricky Hopson sold 360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.05, for a total transaction of $40,698.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 73,439 shares of company stock valued at $9,277,076. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

