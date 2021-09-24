JustInvest LLC Buys Shares of 3,107 Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 381.0% during the first quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 12,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 9,825 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in Teradyne by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 18,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 31.4% in the first quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,853,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,200,000 after purchasing an additional 681,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Teradyne by 1.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 357,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,457,000 after buying an additional 3,903 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TER shares. Susquehanna raised Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $148.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Teradyne in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $148.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.56.

In other news, Director Marilyn Matz sold 4,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.18, for a total transaction of $499,588.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,679,635.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne stock opened at $119.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.43, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $121.46 and its 200-day moving average is $123.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.71 and a 12 month high of $147.90.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Teradyne had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 41.35%. The business’s revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 8.66%.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

