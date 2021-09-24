JustInvest LLC Has $381,000 Stock Holdings in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 101.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Tetra Tech during the first quarter worth $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tetra Tech in the first quarter worth $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Tetra Tech in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Tetra Tech during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Tetra Tech alerts:

In related news, Director Patrick C. Haden sold 5,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.88, for a total transaction of $798,552.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,834.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.03, for a total value of $638,526.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,066 shares of company stock valued at $2,395,443 over the last three months. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tetra Tech stock opened at $149.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $138.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.87. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.47 and a 1-year high of $152.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $638.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.30 million. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 6.33%. On average, research analysts forecast that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.54%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.80.

Tetra Tech Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG); Commercial and International Services Group (CIG); and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

See Also: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.