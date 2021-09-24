JustInvest LLC Has $389,000 Stock Holdings in Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT)

JustInvest LLC trimmed its position in Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) by 52.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,770 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 54,197 shares during the quarter. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Wipro were worth $389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wipro by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 139,918 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 34,978 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Wipro by 27.3% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 47,400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 10,167 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Wipro by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,944,386 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $101,088,000 after acquiring an additional 4,168,869 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wipro by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 22,793 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 4,485 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Wipro by 92.8% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 770,527 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,920,000 after purchasing an additional 370,931 shares during the last quarter. 2.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Wipro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.12.

Shares of WIT stock opened at $9.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.63. Wipro Limited has a 12-month low of $4.57 and a 12-month high of $9.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.93 and a 200-day moving average of $7.87.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The information technology services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. Wipro had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 17.83%. Research analysts expect that Wipro Limited will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Wipro Ltd. is a global information technology, consulting and outsourcing company, which engages in the development and integration of solutions. It operates through the Information Technology Services, India State Run Enterprise (ISRE), and Information Technology Products segments. The Information Technology Services segment provides a range of IT and IT-enabled services, which include digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, global infrastructure services, analytics services, business process services, research and development, and hardware and software design to enterprises worldwide.

