JustInvest LLC Invests $397,000 in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN)

JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 8,083 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 0.3% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,197,562 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $240,924,000 after purchasing an additional 17,141 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 297,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,636,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 38.9% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 149,272 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,975,000 after acquiring an additional 41,779 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 13.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 506,896 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,687,000 after acquiring an additional 61,776 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 1.3% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 38,603 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. 53.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FFIN opened at $45.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.71 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.34. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.71 and a 52-week high of $52.49.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $129.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.60 million. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 43.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. First Financial Bankshares’s payout ratio is 42.25%.

In related news, Director Johnny Trotter purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $47.48 per share, for a total transaction of $71,220.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 860,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,870,451.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Murray Hamilton Edwards acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.01 per share, for a total transaction of $49,010.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 191,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,381,347.17. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 10,846 shares of company stock worth $504,709. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Financial Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $47.76 price target (up from $47.00) on shares of First Financial Bankshares in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of First Financial Bankshares in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company.

About First Financial Bankshares

First Financial Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, savings and checking accounts, auto and equity loans, online and mobile banking, investment and trust management, and retirement plans. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Abilene, TX.

