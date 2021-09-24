JustInvest LLC Purchases 1,178 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

JustInvest LLC lifted its position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,442 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares during the quarter. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CINF. London Co. of Virginia lifted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 3.2% during the first quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 3,758,012 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $387,414,000 after buying an additional 114,771 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,604,635 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $267,800,000 after purchasing an additional 63,573 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 5.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,430,520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $250,562,000 after purchasing an additional 123,043 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 0.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,108,802 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $114,306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 11.7% in the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 951,327 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $98,672,000 after purchasing an additional 99,544 shares in the last quarter. 66.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CINF shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $148.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cincinnati Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.17.

CINF stock opened at $116.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.71 billion, a PE ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 0.67. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $69.92 and a 52 week high of $125.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $119.19 and a 200 day moving average of $115.69.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.80. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 30.25% and a return on equity of 7.71%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is presently 76.83%.

About Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

Recommended Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.