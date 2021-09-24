Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.28 Million

Posted by on Sep 24th, 2021

Wall Street analysts predict that Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) will report $5.28 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Kala Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $6.26 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.50 million. Kala Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $2.22 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 137.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Kala Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $19.83 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $14.00 million to $23.93 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $65.86 million, with estimates ranging from $36.20 million to $87.22 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Kala Pharmaceuticals.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.11). Kala Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 125.94% and a negative net margin of 1,169.09%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 million.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Kala Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Kala Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.69.

In other news, CEO Mark T. Iwicki sold 7,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.77, for a total transaction of $43,771.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 30.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 80.7% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 9,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 4,353 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 310.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 8,145 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% during the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 18,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $2.96. 584,883 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,020,745. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.67 and a twelve month high of $9.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.26. The company has a quick ratio of 6.28, a current ratio of 6.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

About Kala Pharmaceuticals

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics using proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles, or MPP, technology, with an initial focus on the treatment of eye diseases. The company was founded by Justin Hanes, Robert S.

Featured Article: Trade War

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kala Pharmaceuticals (KALA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA)

Receive News & Ratings for Kala Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kala Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.