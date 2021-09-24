Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.28 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) will report $5.28 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Kala Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $6.26 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.50 million. Kala Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $2.22 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 137.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Kala Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $19.83 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $14.00 million to $23.93 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $65.86 million, with estimates ranging from $36.20 million to $87.22 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Kala Pharmaceuticals.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.11). Kala Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 125.94% and a negative net margin of 1,169.09%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 million.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Kala Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Kala Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.69.

In other news, CEO Mark T. Iwicki sold 7,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.77, for a total transaction of $43,771.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 30.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 80.7% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 9,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 4,353 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 310.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 8,145 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% during the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 18,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $2.96. 584,883 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,020,745. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.67 and a twelve month high of $9.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.26. The company has a quick ratio of 6.28, a current ratio of 6.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics using proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles, or MPP, technology, with an initial focus on the treatment of eye diseases. The company was founded by Justin Hanes, Robert S.

