Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Stake Boosted by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 87.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 428,997 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200,446 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.47% of Kansas City Southern worth $121,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KSU. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 173 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 196 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kansas City Southern stock opened at $271.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 205.83 and a beta of 1.07. Kansas City Southern has a 1-year low of $171.82 and a 1-year high of $315.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $279.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $277.72.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The transportation company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $749.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.06 million. Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 4.63%. Kansas City Southern’s quarterly revenue was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kansas City Southern will post 8.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 31.03%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on KSU shares. lowered shares of Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of Kansas City Southern from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Citigroup lowered shares of Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Kansas City Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered shares of Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $288.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $266.57.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern is a transportation holding company. It focuses on the growing north or south freight corridor connecting key commercial and industrial markets in the central United States with major industrial cities in Mexico. The firm also engages in the freight rail transportation business operating through a single coordinated rail network.

