Kathmandu Holdings Limited to Issue Final Dividend of $0.02 (ASX:KMD)

Kathmandu Holdings Limited (ASX:KMD) declared a final dividend on Wednesday, September 22nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0248 per share on Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, November 28th.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.90.
Kathmandu Company Profile
