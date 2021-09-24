Kava.io Price Reaches $5.62 on Major Exchanges (KAVA)

Kava.io (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 24th. In the last seven days, Kava.io has traded 10.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Kava.io has a total market capitalization of $513.55 million and approximately $147.08 million worth of Kava.io was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kava.io coin can currently be bought for $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Kava.io alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $72.09 or 0.00171112 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00004282 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $233.42 or 0.00554005 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00018379 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.28 or 0.00041019 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000622 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00013828 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000671 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001812 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000080 BTC.

About Kava.io

Kava.io (KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 23rd, 2019. Kava.io’s total supply is 145,408,420 coins and its circulating supply is 91,443,180 coins. Kava.io’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs . Kava.io’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs . The official website for Kava.io is www.kava.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

Buying and Selling Kava.io

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava.io directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava.io should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kava.io using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kava.io Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kava.io and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.