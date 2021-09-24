KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $47.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.79% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “KBC Group NV is an integrated bank-insurance group, catering mainly for retail, private banking, SME and mid-cap clients. Its operating segment consists of Belgium Business, Czech Republic Business, International Markets Business and Group Centre. The Belgium Business segment engages in the retail and private banc assurance activities. The Czech Republic Business segment comprises all KBC’s activities. The Group Centre segment includes the operating results of the group’s holding-company activities. The International Markets Business segment comprises the activities conducted by entities in the other Central and Eastern European core countries. KBC Group NV is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium. “

Several other analysts have also recently commented on KBCSY. Cheuvreux upgraded shares of KBC Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. UBS Group upgraded shares of KBC Group to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Barclays upgraded shares of KBC Group to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from €56.50 ($66.47) to €59.90 ($70.47) in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of KBC Group from €67.00 ($78.82) to €70.00 ($82.35) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of KBC Group to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.99.

OTCMKTS:KBCSY traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.81. 21,260 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,797. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.67. KBC Group has a twelve month low of $24.09 and a twelve month high of $42.98. The company has a market capitalization of $35.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.51.

KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. KBC Group had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 29.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that KBC Group will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About KBC Group

KBC Group NV engages in the provision of integrated bank-insurances. It operates through the following segments: Belgium Business; Czech Republic Business; and International Markets Business Unit. The Belgium Business segment engages in the retail and private banc assurance activities in Belgium. The Czech Republic Business segment comprises all KBC’s activities in the Czech Republic.

