Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $485.91 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) will report sales of $485.91 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Kennametal’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $484.00 million to $490.00 million. Kennametal posted sales of $400.31 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 21.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Kennametal will report full year sales of $2.11 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.08 billion to $2.14 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.26 billion to $2.33 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Kennametal.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $515.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $513.36 million. Kennametal had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 6.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share.

KMT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Kennametal in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Kennametal from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kennametal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.43.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Kennametal by 1,140.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 766,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,548,000 after purchasing an additional 705,078 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Kennametal by 31.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,256,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $152,881,000 after buying an additional 1,026,963 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Kennametal by 102,959.5% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 38,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 38,095 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Kennametal by 268.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 278,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,016,000 after purchasing an additional 203,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its holdings in Kennametal by 153.8% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 68,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after purchasing an additional 41,460 shares during the last quarter.

KMT stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.19. 7,628 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 624,403. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Kennametal has a 52 week low of $27.74 and a 52 week high of $43.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 2.07.

Kennametal announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, August 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to repurchase up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. Kennametal’s payout ratio is 76.92%.

Kennametal Company Profile

Kennametal, Inc engages in the development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and solutions used in metal cutting and extreme wear applications. It operates through the following segments: Metal Cutting and Infrastructure. The Metal Cutting segment develops and manufactures tooling and metal cutting products and services and offers an assortment of standard and custom metal cutting solutions to diverse end markets, including aerospace, general engineering, energy and transportation.

