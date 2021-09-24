Kenon (NYSE:KEN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $43.96

Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $43.96 and last traded at $43.37, with a volume of 12108 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.28.

The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.70 and its 200-day moving average is $34.76.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Kenon by 62.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Kenon by 1.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 55,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after buying an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Kenon in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Kenon by 26.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its holdings in Kenon by 1.7% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 166,519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,741,000 after buying an additional 2,722 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.02% of the company’s stock.

Kenon Holdings Ltd. is an investment company, which engages in the operation of growth-oriented businesses. It operates through the following segments: OPC, Quantum and ZIM. The OPC segment include initiation, development, construction and operation of power plants and the sale and supply of electricity under OPC Energy Ltd and its subsidiaries.

