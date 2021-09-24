Kering (EPA:KER) Given a €850.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Royal Bank of Canada set a €850.00 ($1,000.00) price objective on Kering (EPA:KER) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €930.00 ($1,094.12) target price on Kering in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €775.00 ($911.76) target price on Kering in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €900.00 ($1,058.82) price objective on Kering in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group set a €793.00 ($932.94) price objective on Kering in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €900.00 ($1,058.82) price objective on Kering in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kering has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €813.67 ($957.25).

Kering stock opened at €653.30 ($768.59) on Tuesday. Kering has a fifty-two week low of €231.35 ($272.18) and a fifty-two week high of €417.40 ($491.06). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €713.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of €690.01.

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

