Kestrel Investment Management Corp Makes New Investment in The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP)

Kestrel Investment Management Corp bought a new position in The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 184,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $8,867,000. The ODP accounts for 3.5% of Kestrel Investment Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of The ODP by 413.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 891,879 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,609,000 after buying an additional 718,019 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in The ODP by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,662,223 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $374,987,000 after purchasing an additional 410,596 shares during the period. Clearline Capital LP acquired a new stake in The ODP during the 1st quarter worth about $7,580,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in The ODP by 280.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 227,692 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,857,000 after purchasing an additional 167,800 shares during the period. Finally, MIK Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of The ODP during the 1st quarter worth about $4,671,000. Institutional investors own 88.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ODP stock traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.14. 2,123 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 455,662. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.97 and a 200 day moving average of $43.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The ODP Co. has a 52-week low of $17.86 and a 52-week high of $51.40. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 58.20 and a beta of 2.14.

The ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. The ODP had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The ODP Co. will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

The ODP Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of business services, products, and digital workplace technology solutions. It offers tools and resources to its clients to start, grow, and run their business. It operates through the following brands: Office Depot, OfficeMax, CompuCom, and Grabnd&Toy.

