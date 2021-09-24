KickToken Market Cap Achieves $12.09 Million (KICK)

KickToken (CURRENCY:KICK) traded down 8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. KickToken has a total market cap of $12.09 million and $1.33 million worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KickToken coin can now be bought for $0.0081 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, KickToken has traded 17.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002353 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.22 or 0.00054655 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002651 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.63 or 0.00123862 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002355 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00012211 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.91 or 0.00044494 BTC.

About KickToken

KickToken (CRYPTO:KICK) is a coin. Its launch date was July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 1,491,240,225 coins. KickToken’s official website is www.kickico.com . The Reddit community for KickToken is /r/KICKICO_Platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . KickToken’s official Twitter account is @KICKICOplatform . KickToken’s official message board is medium.com/@kickecosystem

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken is a cryptocurrency that will be accepted and used by the projects that are launched on the KICK ECOSYSTEMplatform (as well as by all its partners). KICK will be primarily used as a payment method on the platform. KICK ECOSYSTEM takes half the commission (4%) of ICO campaigns launched in their tokens to the KICKONOMY fund. KickToken can't be mined by users and are instead emitted during the fundraising process – whenever somebody contributes to the campaign directly to the smart contract address, new KickCoins are minted and sent to the address, from which the payment in ETH was made. “

KickToken Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KickToken should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KickToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

