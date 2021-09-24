Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) Receives $10.57 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.57.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KGC. National Bank Financial raised shares of Kinross Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of Kinross Gold from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from C$13.50 to C$12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. CIBC lowered shares of Kinross Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $11.25 to $8.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $11.50 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of KGC. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 46.6% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,736,500 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $18,252,000 after purchasing an additional 870,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 177.2% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 21,478 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 13,731 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Kinross Gold during the first quarter worth $717,000. Prospector Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 411.5% during the second quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 429,150 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,725,000 after purchasing an additional 345,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A boosted its stake in Kinross Gold by 285.2% in the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 49,501 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 36,650 shares in the last quarter. 44.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kinross Gold stock opened at $5.32 on Tuesday. Kinross Gold has a 52-week low of $5.30 and a 52-week high of $9.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The mining company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 29.97%. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kinross Gold will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.58%.

About Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corp. operates as an exploration company. It engages in the production, acquisition, exploration and development of gold bearing properties in Canada, United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Ecuador, Chile, Ghana and Mauritania. The products are gold and silver produced in the form of dore.

