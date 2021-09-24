Klaytn One Day Volume Reaches $104.29 Million (KLAY)

Klaytn (CURRENCY:KLAY) traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. Klaytn has a market cap of $2.72 billion and $104.29 million worth of Klaytn was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Klaytn coin can now be bought for about $1.09 or 0.00002562 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Klaytn has traded 13% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002360 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002228 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.39 or 0.00074013 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.93 or 0.00108310 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $62.82 or 0.00148130 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,208.95 or 0.99532899 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,876.19 or 0.06782334 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $333.25 or 0.00785836 BTC.

About Klaytn

Klaytn was first traded on October 4th, 2018. Klaytn’s total supply is 10,679,666,464 coins and its circulating supply is 2,507,412,731 coins. Klaytn’s official website is www.klaytn.com . The official message board for Klaytn is medium.com/klaytn . Klaytn’s official Twitter account is @klaytn_official

According to CryptoCompare, “Kakao’s global public blockchain project Klaytn is an enterprise-grade, service-centric platform that brings user-friendly blockchain experience to millions. It combines the best features of both public blockchains (decentralized data & control, distributed governance) and private blockchains (low latency, high scalability) via an efficient 'hybrid' design. Klaytn is secured by participation from numerous highly-reputable brands around the globe, working together to create a reliable business platform atop a robust system of decentralized trust. “

Buying and Selling Klaytn

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klaytn directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Klaytn should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Klaytn using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

