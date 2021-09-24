Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $3.24

Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.24 and traded as high as $3.30. Koninklijke KPN shares last traded at $3.27, with a volume of 215,343 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on KKPNY shares. BNP Paribas raised shares of Koninklijke KPN from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Koninklijke KPN in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke KPN in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Koninklijke KPN from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke KPN in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.31.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a $0.1577 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.74%.

About Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY)

Royal KPN NV operates as a supplier of telecommunications and information technology services. It serves customers at home and abroad with fixed and mobile networks for telephony, data and television. The company focuses on both private customers and business users, from small to large. It also offers telecom providers access to widely branched networks.

