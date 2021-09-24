Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $3.24

Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.24 and traded as high as $3.30. Koninklijke KPN shares last traded at $3.27, with a volume of 215,343 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of Koninklijke KPN from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke KPN in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke KPN in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Koninklijke KPN in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Koninklijke KPN from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Koninklijke KPN has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.1577 per share. This represents a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th.

About Koninklijke KPN

Royal KPN NV operates as a supplier of telecommunications and information technology services. It serves customers at home and abroad with fixed and mobile networks for telephony, data and television. The company focuses on both private customers and business users, from small to large. It also offers telecom providers access to widely branched networks.

