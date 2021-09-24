Korea Investment CORP Boosts Stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 111.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 38,700 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.05% of Lam Research worth $47,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research during the first quarter worth $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research during the first quarter worth $32,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 39.0% during the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 150.0% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Lam Research during the first quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.79, for a total transaction of $301,895.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $2,678,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LRCX opened at $612.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $607.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $612.16. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $314.02 and a 1-year high of $673.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.24.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $8.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.53 by $0.56. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 70.92%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 33.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 27th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. This is an increase from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.09%.

LRCX has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Lam Research from $780.00 to $715.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Lam Research from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $750.00 to $690.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Susquehanna downgraded Lam Research from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $750.00 to $690.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $790.00 target price on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $702.83.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

