Korea Investment CORP Increases Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,200 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,800 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Intuit were worth $61,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. WT Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 3,720 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 5.9% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 57,285 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,079,000 after buying an additional 3,195 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in Intuit in the 1st quarter worth $3,202,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in Intuit by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,498 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Intuit by 3.4% in the first quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,311 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,163,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on Intuit from $475.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $520.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $511.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Intuit from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $490.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $544.55.

In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 9,343 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.56, for a total value of $5,255,998.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,733,082.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 1,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.26, for a total transaction of $907,377.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,895.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 59,347 shares of company stock valued at $33,277,145 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

INTU stock opened at $577.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market cap of $157.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.09, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.03. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $301.94 and a 1 year high of $582.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $545.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $471.00.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.38. Intuit had a net margin of 21.41% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. Intuit’s revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is 31.22%.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

