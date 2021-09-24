Korea Investment CORP Lowers Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Korea Investment CORP decreased its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 609,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,900 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $52,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of RTX. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 448.3% in the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 136.9% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. 78.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.77.

Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $86.75 on Friday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $51.92 and a 1 year high of $89.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $85.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.82. The company has a market cap of $130.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.24, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.10. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The firm had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total transaction of $5,106,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 101,704 shares in the company, valued at $8,655,010.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 5,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.82, for a total transaction of $478,551.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 73,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,382,919.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

