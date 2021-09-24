Korea Investment CORP Sells 194,687 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Korea Investment CORP reduced its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 245,440 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 194,687 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $56,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the first quarter worth $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 175.4% during the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 66.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total value of $606,920.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $823,834.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total transaction of $11,621,591.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,922,603.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group upped their target price on McDonald’s from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $255.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $259.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $256.72.

Shares of McDonald’s stock opened at $244.78 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $238.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $233.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.63. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $202.73 and a fifty-two week high of $247.05.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.26. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 83.98% and a net margin of 31.72%. The company had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. Research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.29%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

