Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) CFO Sells $258,635.00 in Stock

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total value of $258,635.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Deanna H. Lund also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 23rd, Deanna H. Lund sold 11,500 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.21, for a total value of $255,415.00.

On Wednesday, July 21st, Deanna H. Lund sold 11,500 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.53, for a total value of $305,095.00.

NASDAQ:KTOS opened at $23.11 on Friday. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $18.04 and a one year high of $34.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 35.02 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.75.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 2.81% and a net margin of 10.34%. The firm had revenue of $205.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.47 million. As a group, analysts predict that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on KTOS shares. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. B. Riley upgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.43.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 273.4% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 956 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 182.3% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the second quarter worth $41,000. 85.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. Its products include microwave electronic products, satellite communications, modular systems, and rocket support operating. The company was founded on December 19, 1994 and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.

