K+S Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:SDF) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $10.78

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:SDF)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €10.78 ($12.68) and traded as high as €12.55 ($14.76). K+S Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at €12.35 ($14.53), with a volume of 849,747 shares changing hands.

The company’s fifty day moving average is €12.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is €10.80.

About K+S Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:SDF)

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a minerals company worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, Industry, Consumers, and Communities segments. The Agriculture segment offers soil fertilizers under the 60er Kali, KALISOP, Korn-Kali, Patentkali, ESTA Kieserit, and Magnesia-Kainit names; leaf fertilizers under the EPSO Top, EPSO Microtop, and EPSO Combitop names; fertigation fertilizers under the soluMOP, soluMAP, soluMKP, soluNOP, and soluSOP names; and animal nutrition products, such as lick blocks and feed for pets and livestock.

Featured Article: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for K+S Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K+S Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.