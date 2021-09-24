Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.000-$6.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.50 billion-$1.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.50 billion.Kulicke and Soffa Industries also updated its FY21 guidance to $6.00 EPS.

Shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock opened at $66.60 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.61. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a 52-week low of $21.86 and a 52-week high of $75.29. The firm has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 1.24.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $424.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.00 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 31.70% and a net margin of 20.60%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kulicke and Soffa Industries will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 58.95%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on KLIC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. B. Riley raised their price target on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $64.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $86.00.

In related news, VP Stephen Ray Drake sold 1,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.71, for a total value of $89,577.29. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $966,000.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Zamir Shai Soloveizik sold 2,500 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $162,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 397,499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,016 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.64% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries worth $24,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 90.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through the Capital Equipment and APS segments. The Capital Equipment segment consists of ball bonders, wedge bonders, advanced packaging, and electronic assembly solutions.

