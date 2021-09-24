Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) Price Target Raised to $100.00 at DA Davidson

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at DA Davidson from $90.00 to $100.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. DA Davidson’s target price suggests a potential upside of 49.39% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. B. Riley increased their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $64.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.00.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock opened at $66.94 on Friday. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a one year low of $21.86 and a one year high of $75.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.12 and its 200 day moving average is $56.61.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.51. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 31.70% and a net margin of 20.60%. The company had revenue of $424.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.00 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kulicke and Soffa Industries will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Zamir Shai Soloveizik sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $162,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Stephen Ray Drake sold 1,199 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.71, for a total value of $89,577.29. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,930 shares in the company, valued at $966,000.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 69,535 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,257,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,907 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,864 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,655 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 90.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through the Capital Equipment and APS segments. The Capital Equipment segment consists of ball bonders, wedge bonders, advanced packaging, and electronic assembly solutions.

