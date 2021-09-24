Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) PT Raised to $78.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $72.00 to $78.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.52% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on KLIC. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $64.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kulicke and Soffa Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

KLIC opened at $66.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 1.24. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a 52-week low of $21.86 and a 52-week high of $75.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.61.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $424.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.00 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 31.70%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kulicke and Soffa Industries will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, VP Zamir Shai Soloveizik sold 2,500 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $162,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Stephen Ray Drake sold 1,199 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.71, for a total transaction of $89,577.29. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $966,000.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KLIC. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the second quarter worth $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the second quarter worth $38,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the second quarter worth $100,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 116.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the second quarter worth $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.57% of the company’s stock.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through the Capital Equipment and APS segments. The Capital Equipment segment consists of ball bonders, wedge bonders, advanced packaging, and electronic assembly solutions.

