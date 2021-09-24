L & S Advisors Inc Buys 544 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

L & S Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,117 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the quarter. L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $2,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in ServiceNow by 1,160.0% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in ServiceNow by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 61 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its stake in ServiceNow by 97.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 65 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

NOW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $662.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $620.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on ServiceNow from $591.00 to $641.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on ServiceNow from $675.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on ServiceNow from $695.00 to $725.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $648.74.

NYSE:NOW opened at $664.22 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $613.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $544.70. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $448.27 and a twelve month high of $681.10. The stock has a market cap of $131.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 790.75, a PEG ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $1.26. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 3.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 4,553 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.89, for a total transaction of $2,676,663.17. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $891,241.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.07, for a total value of $9,241,155.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,208 shares of company stock worth $17,359,693 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

