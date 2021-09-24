L & S Advisors Inc Buys Shares of 88,451 Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK)

L & S Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 88,451 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,030,000. L & S Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.09% of Star Bulk Carriers at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SBLK. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the first quarter valued at approximately $310,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the first quarter valued at approximately $170,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the first quarter valued at approximately $837,000. Finally, Harbor Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Star Bulk Carriers during the first quarter worth $509,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SBLK opened at $21.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Star Bulk Carriers Corp. has a 1-year low of $6.12 and a 1-year high of $26.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.04 and a 200-day moving average of $19.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.18.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The shipping company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $311.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.50 million. Star Bulk Carriers had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 13.66%. Research analysts expect that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This is an increase from Star Bulk Carriers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Star Bulk Carriers’s dividend payout ratio is 1,647.06%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. SEB Equities assumed coverage on Star Bulk Carriers in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Star Bulk Carriers in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, SEB Equity Research assumed coverage on Star Bulk Carriers in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Star Bulk Carriers presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.75.

About Star Bulk Carriers

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of seaborne transportation solutions in the dry bulk sector. It ships iron ore, coal and grain, bauxite, fertilizers and steel products. The company was founded by Petros Alexandros Pappas on December 13, 2006 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

