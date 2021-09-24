L & S Advisors Inc Cuts Stock Holdings in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

L & S Advisors Inc cut its stake in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) by 10.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,559 shares during the period. L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $2,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CZR. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 44.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 637,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,537,000 after buying an additional 196,890 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,472,000 after purchasing an additional 3,768 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,126,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 428,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,450,000 after purchasing an additional 22,400 shares in the last quarter. 92.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CZR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $137.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Caesars Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.75.

CZR stock opened at $111.62 on Friday. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.07 and a 52-week high of $114.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.52 and a beta of 3.20.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.74. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 25.91% and a negative return on equity of 38.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael E. Pegram sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.48, for a total transaction of $552,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.83, for a total transaction of $76,478.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

