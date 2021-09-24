L & S Advisors Inc Invests $2.03 Million in Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK)

L & S Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 88,451 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,030,000. L & S Advisors Inc owned about 0.09% of Star Bulk Carriers as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. acquired a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers in the 2nd quarter valued at about $115,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the 2nd quarter worth about $245,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the 1st quarter worth about $166,000. 61.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Star Bulk Carriers alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. SEB Equities started coverage on Star Bulk Carriers in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. SEB Equity Research started coverage on Star Bulk Carriers in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on Star Bulk Carriers in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.75.

Shares of SBLK stock opened at $21.15 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.18. Star Bulk Carriers Corp. has a 1 year low of $6.12 and a 1 year high of $26.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The shipping company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $311.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.50 million. Star Bulk Carriers had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 23.49%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.24%. This is a boost from Star Bulk Carriers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. Star Bulk Carriers’s payout ratio is 1,647.06%.

Star Bulk Carriers Company Profile

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of seaborne transportation solutions in the dry bulk sector. It ships iron ore, coal and grain, bauxite, fertilizers and steel products. The company was founded by Petros Alexandros Pappas on December 13, 2006 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Star Bulk Carriers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Star Bulk Carriers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.