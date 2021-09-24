L & S Advisors Inc Makes New Investment in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

L & S Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,618 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,597,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Algert Global LLC boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 66.0% in the first quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 4,355 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 2.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 960,717 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $296,242,000 after purchasing an additional 24,225 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 14.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 140,211 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,347,000 after purchasing an additional 17,675 shares during the period. Zevin Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 3.1% in the first quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC now owns 34,706 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 1,456.2% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 60,256 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $18,629,000 after purchasing an additional 56,384 shares during the period. 88.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ULTA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Ulta Beauty from $379.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Ulta Beauty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $430.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Ulta Beauty from $410.00 to $417.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Ulta Beauty from $385.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $401.00.

In related news, Director Michael R. Macdonald sold 5,700 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.04, for a total value of $1,995,228.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 8,699 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.14, for a total value of $3,219,847.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Ulta Beauty stock opened at $380.76 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $363.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $340.64. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $200.50 and a 52 week high of $414.98. The stock has a market cap of $20.70 billion, a PE ratio of 29.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.71.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $4.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $2.00. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 40.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. Ulta Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 15.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

