L & S Advisors Inc Purchases New Shares in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

L & S Advisors Inc bought a new position in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 18,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,280,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GH. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 3,333.3% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Guardant Health in the first quarter worth $44,000. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 214.0% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Guardant Health during the first quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in Guardant Health during the first quarter valued at $244,000. 87.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ GH opened at $129.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 19.30 and a current ratio of 19.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $117.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.73. Guardant Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.66 and a fifty-two week high of $181.07. The company has a market cap of $13.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.30 and a beta of 0.51.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $92.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.63 million. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 37.35% and a negative net margin of 116.99%. Sell-side analysts predict that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.27, for a total value of $613,148.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,117,560.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ian T. Clark sold 10,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,372,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $743,470. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,361 shares of company stock worth $3,190,158 over the last 90 days. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on GH shares. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Guardant Health from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Guardant Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Guardant Health from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Raymond James started coverage on Guardant Health in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Guardant Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.00.

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company, which engages in treatment of cancer through use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.

