L & S Advisors Inc Purchases Shares of 21,307 EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

L & S Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 21,307 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,778,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,034,104 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,674,207,000 after purchasing an additional 3,435,147 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $148,417,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,302,902 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $819,795,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009,016 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,939,059 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $495,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,226 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 455.2% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 836,517 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $60,673,000 after purchasing an additional 685,839 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Shares of NYSE:EOG opened at $76.87 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $70.14 and its 200 day moving average is $75.43. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.22 and a 1 year high of $87.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.19. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 14.40%. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 275.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.4125 per share. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is presently 113.01%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EOG. TheStreet upgraded EOG Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Tudor Pickering upgraded EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on EOG Resources from $92.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Scotiabank lowered EOG Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Johnson Rice lowered EOG Resources from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $88.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.33.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Recommended Story: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.