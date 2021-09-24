L & S Advisors Inc Sells 378 Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

L & S Advisors Inc lessened its holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,338 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 378 shares during the quarter. L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $2,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SIVB. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 2,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 58 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 86 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 80 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. 86.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SIVB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $559.09 price target on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $700.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Wedbush upgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Friday, September 17th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $600.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $630.44.

In other news, CAO Karen Hon sold 127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $551.85, for a total value of $70,084.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Garen K. Staglin bought 500 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $588.02 per share, with a total value of $294,010.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,632,133.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold 19,103 shares of company stock valued at $11,139,859 over the last three months. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ SIVB opened at $642.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. SVB Financial Group has a 12-month low of $221.55 and a 12-month high of $643.17. The company has a market capitalization of $36.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 2.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $574.33 and its 200-day moving average is $557.63.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $9.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.48 by $2.61. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 68.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 30.94 EPS for the current year.

SVB Financial Group Profile

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment comprises of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

