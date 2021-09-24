L & S Advisors Inc Sells 492 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

L & S Advisors Inc lowered its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 492 shares during the period. L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings in KLA were worth $2,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 10,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,333,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Green Harvest Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of KLA in the 1st quarter valued at $306,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of KLA by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 49,737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,230,000 after acquiring an additional 10,278 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,041,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,335,337,000 after purchasing an additional 425,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sfmg LLC bought a new position in KLA in the second quarter worth about $345,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on KLAC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on KLA from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of KLA from $380.00 to $398.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of KLA from $380.00 to $403.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of KLA from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $380.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $369.00 target price on shares of KLA in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $377.11.

In related news, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.13, for a total value of $1,258,750.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 6,617 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.92, for a total transaction of $2,222,782.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,293,325.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 17,310 shares of company stock worth $5,994,973 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KLAC stock opened at $370.98 on Friday. KLA Co. has a twelve month low of $178.08 and a twelve month high of $374.60. The stock has a market cap of $56.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $337.26 and a 200 day moving average of $323.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $4.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.44. KLA had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 74.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. On average, research analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 19.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is a positive change from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.87%.

KLA declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, July 29th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

KLA Profile

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

