L & S Advisors Inc Sells 492 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

L & S Advisors Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 492 shares during the quarter. L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings in KLA were worth $2,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in KLA during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 175.6% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 1,916.7% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KLA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in KLA during the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. 85.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get KLA alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on KLAC. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of KLA from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $366.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on KLA from $380.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on KLA from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $377.11.

In related news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 6,617 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.92, for a total transaction of $2,222,782.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,827 shares in the company, valued at $2,293,325.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.15, for a total value of $44,084.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,757,217.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 17,310 shares of company stock worth $5,994,973 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

KLA stock opened at $370.98 on Friday. KLA Co. has a 1-year low of $178.08 and a 1-year high of $374.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $337.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $323.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.71, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.21.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $4.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 74.13% and a net margin of 30.04%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 19.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. This is a boost from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. KLA’s payout ratio is presently 28.87%.

KLA declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, July 29th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

KLA Profile

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.