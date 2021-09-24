L & S Advisors Inc Takes $1.91 Million Position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

L & S Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 9,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,912,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAP. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 182.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the 2nd quarter valued at $97,000. 95.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Robert B. Cushing sold 3,500 shares of Advance Auto Parts stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total transaction of $707,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,184,266.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AAP opened at $214.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.36. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $142.46 and a 1-year high of $217.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $207.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $198.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 21.64%. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.92 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.00%.

AAP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective (up from $210.00) on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $223.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $227.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.16.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

