L & S Advisors Inc Takes $2.28 Million Position in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

L & S Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 18,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,280,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Guardant Health by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 464,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,636,000 after purchasing an additional 102,483 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 71,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,513,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 197,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,435,000 after buying an additional 11,019 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Guardant Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $334,000. Institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GH opened at $129.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.73. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.66 and a 52-week high of $181.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 19.30 and a current ratio of 19.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.10 billion, a PE ratio of -34.30 and a beta of 0.51.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $92.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.63 million. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 116.99% and a negative return on equity of 37.35%. Equities analysts forecast that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ian T. Clark sold 10,559 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,372,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $743,470. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.27, for a total value of $613,148.18. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,993 shares in the company, valued at $1,117,560.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,361 shares of company stock valued at $3,190,158. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

GH has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Guardant Health in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Guardant Health from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Guardant Health from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Raymond James assumed coverage on Guardant Health in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Guardant Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Guardant Health has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.00.

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company, which engages in treatment of cancer through use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.

